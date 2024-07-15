VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – During the second week of July, Elbridge-based guitarist Loren Barrigar attended the annual Chet Atkins Appreciation Society Convention, July 10 through 13, at the Music City Sheraton Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee

An award-winning fingerpicker, Barrigar fits right in with the Atkins acolytes.

After all, he had started playing guitar when he was just 4 years old, and by the time he was 6, he was booked to play the Chet Atkins hit “Yackety Axe” at the Grand Ol’ Opry in Nashville.

He went on to study with Chet’s brother, Jimmy Atkins which led to a touring career from Nashville to Las Vegas with his family band.

Since settling down in Central New York, Barrigar has been in constant demand as a studio musician.

At last week’s Atkins convention, attendees enjoyed four days and nights of Atkins’ music, along with learning, jamming, and just hanging out. Atkins died in June 2001 at age 77.

After returning from the convention, Barrigar will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Johnson Park as part of the 38th Annual Liverpool Is The Place Summer Concert Series. He’ll likely be accompanied by his guitarist son, L.J.

The duo often perform a Beatles medley of “Here Comes the Sun” and “While My Guitar Gently Weep.”

Chainsaw mishap

Less than five years ago, Barrigar suffered a serious accident when a chainsaw he was operating suddenly kicked back and tore into his left wrist.

A right-handed guitar player like Loren uses his left hand to form chords and single notes on the instrument’s fretboard, so it was doubly troubling when the accident damaged nerves and tendons in that valuable south paw.

The member of the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame later underwent surgery to perform a nerve graft and tendon repair.

Before long he was performing again with his longtime guitar partner, New Zealander Mark Mazengarb.

Even while undergoing extensive physical therapy to regain control of his fingers, Loren hit the road with Mazengarb. In 2020, the duo toured the eastern seaboard with Oregon guitarist Brooks Robertson filling in for Barrigar on the six-string while Loren sang several songs each night.

“It was good for my spirits to travel with the guys,” Barrigar told a reporter.