Submitted by Fran Fish Rotunno

La casa nasconde, non ruba, is an old Italian saying that “the house hides it does not steal.”

But the lake steals or it serves as the “getaway car” when the wind steals.

As a result, as lakefront owners begin returning to the lake, they may find items missing that they were sure they had secured on the shoreline or they may find items that are not theirs that have been left on their shoreline.

The Skaneateles Lake Association receives notice from lake area residents of a variety of both missing and found items from small boats to cushions, flags, sections of docking and dock siding, rafts and lifejackets.

We keep a log of all these reported lost and found items on our website. Go to SKaneatelesLake.org and click on the “contact us” tab and then click on the “lost and found” tab.

If you note on the list any items that you are missing, use the “contact us” tab to notify us and we will connect the finder to you. If you find something on your shoreline that is not yours, go the same site to report it.

You can also report lost and found items on our Skaneateles Lake Association Lost and Found Facebook page.

There is one more mechanism we have set up to help get lost and found items where they belong.

The Skaneateles Lake Association maintains a registry of numbers assigned to specific individuals which can used to mark items that for reasons of topography must be left close to the shoreline.

The ID begins with “SLA” and then a unique number for the individual.

Using this ID on items at risk to loss in storms and winds can help us get it returned to the proper owner. If you would like a unique ID for your “at risk” items, use the “contact us” tab at SkaneatelesLake.org and we will get back to you with a unique SLA ID number.

It is always better to strongly secure items that must be left close to the shoreline, but we know that in severe storms, the lake steals.

Please join us for the SLA 2024 Annual Meeting, Sunday, June 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lourdes Camp, 1150Ten Mile Point.

New Member registrations and membership renewals accepted at the meeting.

To register, go to SkaneatelesLake.org or call 315-558-3142.

We look forward to seeing all of you there.