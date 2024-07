Edward J. Bragg “Bucko,” age 88, formerly of Skaneateles, and most recently of Miamisburg, OH, reunited with his beloved wife, Ruth on July 5, 2024. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. To share a memory of Ed or leave his family a special message, please visit newcomerdayton.com.