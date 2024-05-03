It’s time to buy tickets for a garden stroll at Sycamore Hill Gardens to celebrate Mother’s Day! On Sunday, May 12 from 10 to 4 p.m. visitors can enjoy an afternoon outdoors, strolling the private gardens of the Hanford family at Sycamore Hill Gardens located at 2130 Old Seneca Turnpike in Marcellus.

The garden tour is a one-of-a-kind outdoor event enjoyed by hundreds of Central New York families for over 20 years.

From April 16 through May 10, ticket prices will be $15 for individuals ages 9 and up.

Tickets can be purchased online at baltimorewoods.org or at multiple ticket-selling locations including Bailiwick Market and Café in Elbridge; Ballantyne Gardens in Liverpool; Cafe 108/ Auburn Public Theater in Auburn; Chocolate Pizza Company, Marcellus; Metro Home Style in Franklin Square, Syracuse; Rolands in Skaneateles; and Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus.

Guests will have the chance to meander through more than 30 acres of expansive manicured and woodland gardens complete with over 700,000 beautiful flowering bulbs and hundreds of varieties of trees and shrubs. Featured in the I Love NY Blooms Report, Sycamore Hill Gardens provides a stunning array of a variety of gardens and interactive spaces including a hedge maze and a stone garden for families to enjoy. This year, in the greenhouse, guests can browse and purchase a selection of plants that Sycamore Hill Gardens uses on its property.

In addition to all the natural wonders to explore, Baltimore Woods will be hosting a raffle in the barn where guests and their families can purchase tickets to enter to win great local prizes.

All proceeds of this event will directly support Baltimore Woods Nature Center, a private, non-profit organization that helps over 30,000 people across Central New York foster an enduring connection to the natural world through place-based environmental education and stewarding a beloved 270 acre nature preserve where over 6 miles of trails are available to hike free of charge 365 days a year.

In addition to year-round outdoor education programs including nature day camps, school field trips, and public programs on site in Marcellus, off site, over 8,000 Syracuse City School District students participate in the Baltimore Woods Nature in the City program each school year.

Visitors and their families can bring their own picnic lunch or enjoy a meal from the onsite local food trucks including Blueberries and Lace, Limp Lizard, and Bob Barkers Famous Hot Dogs and Coneys.

Those with limited mobility are welcome to bring mobility scooters for use on the stone dust paths and lawn areas. Pets are not allowed. Day-of-event tickets are not guaranteed.