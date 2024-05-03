Easter has its Lily and Christmas lays claim to the poinsettia.

Valentine’s Day has its heart set on roses and every year on Memorial Day the vibrant red poppy emerges to help us remember the fallen and support the future of veterans, active-duty service members, and their families with medical and financial needs.

Starting on National Poppy Day May 24, the Skaneateles American Legion Auxiliary will be distributing poppies, handmade by U.S. veterans, in exchange for donations that go directly to assist veterans in our communities.

For over 100 years, the poppy has been a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.

The story behind this distinct red flower with a black center has its roots in World War I when, in 1915, Canadian Major John McRae, a doctor at a field hospital, wrote a poem telling the story of red poppies growing wild among the graves of soldiers at the Battle of Ypres in Belgium.

Thriving even in the midst of a hellish war, these native flowers not only gave McRae inspiration to write “In Flanders Fields,” a tribute to the fallen, but they also took root in the hearts of war-weary people all over the world.

In 1918, Moina Michael, an outreach worker in Georgia, read McRae’s poem and was determined to promote the poppy as a national symbol of remembrance, and thus we fast forward to 2024 and the poppy endures, continuing to inspire love and support for those service members who made singular sacrifices for the good of all.

Whether you take a minute to read the names on the wall at Shotwell Park or stop to admire the cannon at Lakeview Cemetery or simply attend the parade and lay your hand on your heart, it’s those small individual acts that collectively become like the Flanders fields of poppies, waving selfless and brave, reminding us of our war heroes and that bravery in all forms is important, something to revere, something to remember.

Like the fields of Flanders, help us fill our village this Memorial Day with the lovely sentiment of red poppies worn in tribute to our American veterans and in support of a peaceful future.

The Skaneateles American Legion Auxiliary has been an active component of the Robert J. Hydon Legion Post 239 since December 1924.

With over 100 members, this dedicated group of women works year round to raise funds through a variety of events such as the Lenten pierogi sales, St. Patrick’s Day raffle, Oktober/Polish Fest, Honor Flight of Syracuse, Operation Christmas Hope, and Central New York Veteran Recognition Foundation.

Proceeds from these events benefit veterans, but also support many different local organizations, including annual scholarships for our high school graduates, the Skaneateles Outreach Center, Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry, Empire Girls State, and the Laker Limo.

Picking up a poppy this Memorial Day not only means we remember our past and care about our veterans, but it also means we support our Legion Auxiliary in their efforts to help the local community when they, too, are in need.

To pick up a poppy and make a donation, look for the Legion Auxiliary members at our local supporting businesses: Tops, Byrne Dairy, Skaneateles Bakery, SJ Moore Jewelers, Blue Water Grill, and Patisserie on Memorial Day weekend or stop by the Legion Post.