CAZENOVIA — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Town Board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York, on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to consider brokers for the renewal of the Town of Cazenovia insurance policies and authorize the bidding of pick-up trucks for the Town of Cazenovia Highway Department and Water Pollution Control Facility. Notice is further given that the Town Board shall consider such other business that may be brought before it at said time and place.

July 10, 2024

Connie J. Sunderman, Town Clerk

Town of Cazenovia