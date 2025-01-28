LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Liverpool High School seniors Austin Barnhill and Ethan King have been honored by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) with selections to All-Eastern Division Honors Ensembles.

Barnhill, who plays the tuba, was named to the All-Eastern Division Honors Orchestra while King, who plays the trumpet, was named to the Eastern Division Honors Concert Band.

More than 2,000 student musicians from across the Northeast applied for the Eastern Division Honors Ensembles.

The pair will perform during the Eastern Division Honors Ensembles Festival to be held April 24 to 27 in Hartford, Connecticut. The festival is hosted by the Connecticut Music Educator Association.