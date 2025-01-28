VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville community came together this past weekend to offer support to those displaced by an apartment fire Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of fire at New Legacy Apartments in Baldwinsville at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

As a result of the fire one occupant was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

According to a North West Fire District press release, upon arrival, the district chiefs reported heavy fire coming from multiple floors, with reports of people trapped including elderly people as well as people with disabilities.

At that time, “a second alarm fire was dispatched to … provide additional resources from surrounding mutual aid fire departments.”

“The Baldwinsville Police Department, North West Fire Chiefs and first arriving North West firefighters immediately removed several occupants which included carrying [them] down several flights of stairs,” the release stated.

Due to heavy fire and a partial roof collapse firefighters were temporarily evacuated, reentering the building after a tanker and additional fire hydrants were utilized. A third alarm fire was then dispatched for additional apparatus and personnel.

North West District Chief Tony McIntyre called the response to the three-alarm fire “incredible.”

“It made the difference,” McIntyre said. “The fire itself was very taxing and the weather conditions and location were challenging. The fact that we had 100 firefighters there in 10 degree weather was an incredible feat. The response of our our own firefighters as well as from the other agencies saved the building, which in my humble opinion is rebuildable.

“The fact that no firefighters were injured, that the occupant who was transported to the hospital is going to be OK and that there was no damage to equipment was a big win considering the magnitude of the fire,” McIntyre said.

As of press time, a cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

Community rallies

As the fire was being extinguished, the Red Cross started the process of assisting with building occupants and Centro was on scene to help keep residents and emergency responders warm during the extended incident, according to the Baldwinsville Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.

But the effort to help those displaced by the fire spread quickly, with the Baldwinsville Central School District hosting a donation drive which was held from 2-4 the next afternoon and from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

“We have eight students and their families impacted by this tragedy. Many lost everything they own in the fire,” the district posted on Facebook. “Our district wants to help our families by collecting donations.”

And the community quickly showed its support.

“We had an amazing response to our donation drive [Saturday] afternoon,” the district said in an update posted on Facebook. “Our room started to fill up with donations within the first 10 minutes. There was a steady line of people dropping off donations the entire two hours. We are so grateful for everyone who donated. Thank you! This is such an amazing community.”

Due to the overwhelming amount of donations received, the district then stated it was only looking for donations of non-perishable food items, new items and gift cards.

The following gofundme pages were established to benefit those affected by the fire:

Fire Relief Fund for the Schulz Brothers:

Please help support Cheryl and Roy recover from devastation:

Email messenger@ eaglenewsonline.com if you wish to spread the word on any other fundraising efforts regarding the new Legacy fire.