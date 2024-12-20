Camillus Middle School 8th grader Malcolm Petrie was the overall winner of the West Genesee Spelling Bee held on Nov. 20.

West Genesee will send four students to join others from Central New York for a written test in February. The top 35 spellers from that round will compete in The Post-Standard WCNY Spelling Bee oral spell-down in February.

The top four students who qualified and will represent West Genesee are Malcolm Petrie-CMS 7th grader, Nikola Jakimoski-CMS 8th grader, Simon Baca-CMS 8th grader and Margaret Gross-WGIS 5th grader.