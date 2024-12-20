Jordan-Elbridge High School celebrated academic excellence in science with the induction of its newest members into the New York State Science Honor Society (NYSSHS).

The ceremony, held in the high school auditorium, was filled with encouragement, wisdom, and recognition as students and faculty gathered to honor the latest inductees.

The evening began with a warm welcome from Daniel Bondgren, JEHS Science Honor Society advisor, who expressed his pride in the students’ achievements and dedication to scientific learning.

Superintendent of Schools James Froio followed with an address, celebrating the students’ commitment to the sciences and their future contributions to the field.

Guest speaker Dan Collins, associate director of ESF in the high school, inspired the inductees with a powerful message on resilience.

He shared personal stories about how failure and mistakes were integral to his own successes.

“Failure will happen,” he told the students, “but use it to improve and be better.”

His message underscored the importance of perseverance in both science and life, setting an encouraging tone for the new members.

A traditional candle-lighting ceremony followed, symbolizing the core values of the Science Honor Society.

JEHS Science Honor Society officers lit the candles, each representing a different virtue: Vice President Mick Chmielewski lit the candle of character, Secretary Nolan Brunelle lit the candle of scholarship, President Bridget Whiting lit the candle of leadership, and Treasurer Mars Bourque lit the candle of service.

Each new inductee’s name was then called, marking a proud moment for the honorees and their families.

As each student walked to the front, they lit their candle and received their membership certificate, pausing to shake hands with Froio and Bondgren. This year’s inductees are: Maryn Gray, Gabriel Jones, Solomia Makarchuk, Abigayle Bates, Keira Bennett, Adam DelCostello, Logan Guerrette, Emma Hickey, Sally Lin, Sarah Love, Makaylee MacDonald and Lauren Richardson.

Finally, in a pledge that united them as members of the NYSSHS, the inductees committed themselves to upholding the society’s values and contributing positively to their communities through science.

The induction ceremony was a memorable occasion for all in attendance, underscoring the dedication and talent of Jordan-Elbridge High School’s students in the sciences.