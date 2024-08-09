Bank of America announced Skaneateles student, Millie Wu was selected to participate in the Student Leaders program (#BofAStudentLeaders).

Student Leaders is an eight-week paid summer internship that connects students to employment, skills development and service.

This community-minded student—a rising senior at Skaneateles High School—is gaining work and leadership experience while working with local nonprofit, the Museum of Science & Technology, all while earning a competitive wage. She also receives financial education coaching from Bank of America’s Better Money Habits curriculum.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary year, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually.

Since 2004, Student Leaders has engaged more than 4,500 students and invested $42 million in more than 500 local nonprofits as a critical part of the bank’s long-standing effort to build pathways to economic mobility across nearly 100 markets.

At Skaneateles Wu is the founder and president of The Lakerview, her school’s first-ever literary magazine club. In this role, she leads students through the writing, editing and publishing process.

“Our Student Leaders program prepares a diverse pipeline of community-minded young students be successful in the workforce, which is critical to Central New York’s long-term economic growth,” said Michael Brunner, president, Bank of America Central New York. “As a Student Leader, Millie will not only gain practical work and life experience but help the Museum of Science & Technology in its mission to inspire curiosity and provide our community with science learning experiences.”

Wu recently returned from a week-long, all expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. for a national leadership summit where she learned how nonprofits, governments and businesses collaborate to meet local needs.