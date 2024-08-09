McClurg, a leading name in remodeling and construction, recently announced its collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension and Onondaga County Parks 4-H Summer Camp to inspire young minds across Central New York.

This initiative aims to promote the trades and ignite a passion for hands-on building among local youth.

“At McClurg, we believe in empowering the next generation with the skills of the trades” said Maggie Hartnett, public relations coordinator at McClurg. “Partnering with Cornell Cooperative’s 4-H Summer Camp Program allows us to instill pride in craftsmanship and teamwork among these amazing kiddos.”

The 4-H Summer Camps, will be hosting camps at three scenic Onondaga County Parks, an ideal setting for kids to explore their interests and develop crucial life skills.

McClurg’s involvement enriches the camp experience by introducing practical lessons in team building and resourcefulness through engaging hands-on activities.

McClurg led a hands-on session at Pratt Falls where camp participants tackled the challenge of creating shelters using limited materials.

This exercise not only fostered creativity but also underscored the importance of collaboration and problem-solving in real-world scenarios.

“We are excited to be part of this journey with Cornell Cooperative Extension and Onondaga County Parks,” Hartnett said. “By encouraging young individuals to engage in the trades, we hope to cultivate a generation that values craftsmanship and sees the potential in their own hands. The best part of this project was when the kids asked if they could leave their shelters up for the rest of the week; monitoring each day and making any necessary adjustments using what they learned. It was awesome”.

Through this partnership, McClurg and Cornell Cooperative Extension aim to empower youth to discover their potential in the trades, fostering skills that will serve them well into the future.

McClurg is a respected name in the remodeling and construction industry, known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and community engagement. With a legacy of excellence spanning 45, McClurg continues to lead by example in promoting the trades and inspiring the next generation.