The Village of Marcellus has announced the launch of its comprehensive planning process, and a series of public engagement activities to gain input and insight from local residents, investors, and stakeholders.

The comprehensive plan is a 20-year strategic planning effort, evaluating all areas of village operations.

The plan seeks to establish a vision for the future of Marcellus, and priority action areas which will guide investment and growth in the community over the next decade and beyond.

The plan is being developed by a steering committee of local leaders, business owners, and residents, who will spend the next 12 months evaluating population and economic data, engaging with the public on critical issues, and developing recommendations for consideration by the village board.

The first public input opportunity, a communitywide survey, has been launched, and the survey instrument is available on the village website, (villageofmarcellus.com.

All residents, property owners, and business owners are encouraged to complete a survey.

The website will also host future plan drafts, and other critical information on plan activities.

A public forum was held Aug. 13 at the Marcellus Free Library from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

“The comprehensive plan is our community’s opportunity to shape the future of Marcellus”, said Mayor Chad Clark. “I am hopeful that residents, business owners, and anyone else who’s passionate about our future will participate in the planning process.”

Work on the plan began in late spring of this year, and will continue through early 2025.

In addition to the survey and the upcoming public forum, the village expects many opportunities for resident input.

Visit the village website frequently for updates and more information.