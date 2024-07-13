On May 3 West Genesee High School sent 23 ceramic students to participate in the Feats of Clay event where they competed against 31 other high schools at multiple ceramic skill based events. After weeks of practicing and strategizing, the West Genesee team came in third place. Each year the winning team gets to take the Trophy and add their own school spirit ceramic element to it. Last year West Genesee won the entire event and took the trophy home. Over this year, the students brainstormed ideas, sketched, designed, and finally created and engineered our addition to the trophy. The school district is incredibly proud of the students’ dedication to doing their best and their good sportsmanship attitude at the event.