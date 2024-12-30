Richard “Richie” Borsellino, a Bronx-born charmer who brightened every room with his wit and warmth, passed away on Dec. 27, 2024, at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer and kidney disease. He was born on July 29, 1948.

He spent the last 42 years in Cazenovia, where he cultivated a life full of love, laughter and unforgettable memories.

Predeceased by his parents, Vera Boltz (Iacona) and Emil Borsellino, Richie is survived by an adoring family: his wife of over 40 years, Pamela Borsellino; his brother, Ronald Borsellino (William Borders); his children Michele Carey, Nicholas Borsellino (Tricia Kramer) and Christine Borsellino (Dave Bellevue); and his grandsons, Ryan Carey and Gavin Wagner.

In addition to his family, Richie was blessed with friendships that spanned decades. He cherished the lifelong bonds he built with his Cazenovia community and the close-knit group of childhood friends from his Bronx roots, whom he had recently reconnected with.

Richie worked at Niagara Mohawk from 1982 until his retirement in 1999. Never one to sit still for too long, he dabbled in several ventures post-retirement, including real estate, construction while “volunteering” for his son’s business, Borsellino Carpentry, and a stint as the office manager for the Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce, who in 2010 presented him with their Award for Service.

A devoted husband, father and friend, Richie lived life with gusto. He had a deep love of music and commanded the dance floor at concerts, weddings or wherever the rhythm found him. He was a master storyteller and had a knack for making people laugh, often with a cannoli in hand and a Yankees game on in the background.

While his presence will be deeply missed, Richie’s spirit lives on in every laugh, every toast and every warm hug shared by those lucky enough to have known him. In the words of his beloved Yankees, “It’s not over until it’s over”—and for Richie, his love and legacy will carry on forever.

Calling hours will be held at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 from noon to 2 p.m., with a service beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or online at cavacambulance.org/donate and the Cazenovia Fire Department, 121 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the Borsellino family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.