Ruth Reeves Hiller, aged 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2024. She was born on Dec. 12, 1936, in Watertown, N.Y., to Edgar and Marion Reeves.

Ruth was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Theodore S. (“Ted”) Hiller, Jr.; daughter Karen Bury; son Scott Hiller; sister Marion Reeves Stieffenhofer; and sister-in-law Cheryl Reeves. She is survived by son-in-law Patrick Bury of Florida; daughter Susan Carr and her husband Richard Carr of Florida; son Thomas Hiller and his wife Kelly Hiller of Massachusetts; grandchildren Stephen Bury, Gregory Bury, Alyssa (Carr) Griffin, Lindsay Carr, Daniel Hiller, and Matthew Hiller; great-granddaughter Annabel Griffin; brother Robert Reeves and his wife Loretta Reeves of New York; brother-in-law Joseph Stieffenhofer of New York; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth studied history at St. Lawrence University. She met Ted while at St. Lawrence, and they married on June 21, 1958, shortly following her graduation. Ruth lived in Lawton, Oklahoma from 1959 to 1961 while Ted was stationed at Fort Sill.

Ruth then lived in Fayetteville for over 40 years, where she and Ted raised their family and made many lifelong friends. She had lived in Williamsburg, VA, since 2004, where she and Ted enjoyed an active retirement.

Ruth loved her time on Grenell Island on the St. Lawrence River, where she spent her summers as a girl and later owned a summer home with Ted and made memories with her parents, siblings, children, grandchildren and extended family.

She was a gracious host who made family and friends feel welcome and comfortable. She had a flair for decorating, and her homes reflected her love of Early American furniture and art. She also was a talented Early American decorative artist whose painting work earned her admission to distinguished art guilds.

Ruth’s family will hold a private service in her memory.