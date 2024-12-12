Daniel Joseph Brown went to his heavenly home with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2024, shortly after his 97th birthday, surrounded by his loving family.

In his senior year of high school at CBA Dan contracted polio. Although he could not join his contemporaries in service of his country, he has served his country and community in many ways. He graduated in the first graduating class of LeMoyne College.

Dan is one of the founders of Dermody, Burke and Brown CPAs, a Syracuse area accounting firm with satellite offices in several Central New York regions. He conceived and assisted in endowing the Dermody, Burke and Brown scholarship at LeMoyne and has been active at LeMoyne serving on the board of regents and the board of trustees. He has also been active with CBA and Diocese of Syracuse and many other organizations in the Syracuse Community.

He was an instrumental part in the creation of St. Camillus Health and Rehabilitation Center. The KCB wing is named after her. Dan and his partners also were owners and teachers of Powelson Business Institute. He and a partner also became developers of the Whitegate Community in Skaneateles.

He loved music, played many instruments and sang in church choirs as well as barber shop quartets. He also enjoyed outdoor activities, sports and nature. His kindness, charisma and sense of humor were legendary.

He inspired many people to fulfil their dreams of small family businesses. The center of Dan’s life was his family, his faith and his loyalty to his church community.

Dan is predeceased by his first wife, Kate Clancy Brown, with whom he shared and is survived by three children: Chris (Tom) Stevens, Dennis (Linda) Brown and Therese (Mike) Brown-Mahoney. He is also predeceased by his second wife, Theresa H. Coleton Brown, who gave him 26 years of love and laughter filled marriage. Dan has 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a village of loving neighbors, friends and caregivers to let a person stay at home. We are grateful for all of you. The family gives special thanks to Rick and to the caregivers Colleen, Danielle, Julie, Michelle and grandson, A.J.

A memorial service is planned for Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s of the Lake in Skaneateles at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Parish Center.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Program at Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, 1654 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13204.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.