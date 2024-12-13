CENTRAL NEW YORK – This was payback, even if the stakes were not the same – and Henry Miller was responsible for most of it.

Ever since the Cazenovia ice hockey team was knocked off on home ice at the Morrisville State IcePlex by Watertown IHC in last winter’s Section III Division I quarterfinals it waited for another chance to face the Cavaliers.

They got it Tuesday night, again at the IcePlex, and this time the Lakers would end up happy, Miller carrying the attack and Cazenovia hanging on late for a 4-3 victory to improve to 2-1 on the young season.

Miller’s goal in the first period was the only tally for either side. Then he scored twice more in the second to complete his hat trick and extend the Lakers’ lead to 3-1.

Battling back, IHC would get within one, but a fourth Miller goal completed his career-best effort and proved the game-winner, too, as Ezra Stahlberg stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced, his save total matching that of IHC counterpart Brodie MacGregor.

Twice, Elijah Meyers earned credit for assists, with Jack Casey, Dylan George and Carsaon Spraker also earning assists. Aidan Trimper had two of the Cavaliers’ goals, the other going to Mavrycy Lloyd.

Now Cazenovia braced itself to face reigning sectional Division I champion West Genesee Thursday night at Shove Park, the Wildcats off to a 4-0 start and having just dismantled Baldwinsville 9-1 in its previous outing.

At least for parts of this game the Lakers were able to contain WG’s attack, yet it still lost, 4-0, only managing 19 shots that Luke Beck stopped to earn the shutout.

Stahlberg did all he could under constant pressure, making 41 saves. The four Wildcats goals came from four different players – Jacob Pensabene, Jonah Vormwold, Christian Ball and Riley McAloon – with Jacob Pensabene joining Matt Schneid, Ryan Long, Evan Zoanetti, Jackson Pensabene and Carson Berg in the assist column.

Cazenovia goes to the Twin Rinks next Tuesday to take on Cicero-North Syracuse before meeting Broome County Dec. 20 in its last game before the holiday break.