With great sadness we announce the passing of Mathew J. Zabinski. Family was at his bedside as he peacefully slipped into his new life on Sept. 18, 2024. Mathew was born on Nov. 14, 1937, in Auburn, to Stephanie (Koziol) and Matthew T. Zabinski.

Mathew was a perpetual student and a man of many talents. Formally a design engineer for Smith Corona and Singer, he later pursued his passion for restoration of arms and armor. Mathew was well known for his superior craftsmanship and restoration in London and Germany and also worked for clients in most of the United States.

Enjoying all forms of music, Mathew had season tickets to the Syracuse Opera and Skaneateles Festival for years. He played classical and jazz guitar, violin and jammed with bluegrass friends at the American Legion in Marcellus on Fridays.

A great loss will be felt by many of his friends at antique weapons shows, vintage car clubs, stein collectors’ groups, antique collector clubs and many musical jams.

Mathew leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara (Nalepa-Nicpon), who treasures 38 wonderful years of sharing life with him; his daughter, Carol (John) Wolkensdorfer of Fayetteville and his son, Mark, of Charleston, SC.

He is also survived by two stepchildren: Karen Grouwinkel (Kevin) of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Michael Nicpon (Sandra) of Zion, IL. He was blessed with five beautiful granddaughters: Sara Wolkensdorfer of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Karly Grouwinkel of Englewood, CO; Korey Gearen (Edward) of Huntley, IL; Lauren Nicpon of Des Plaines, IL; and Brittany LaJoie of Corona, CA, as well as one grandson, Robert Zabinski of Charleston, SC.

Mathew is also survived by two sisters: Joan Falcone (Robert) of Auburn, NY, and Jane Neis (David) of Newark, NY; his sister-in-law, Susan Coatney of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to HOA Cancer Care at Auburn and Hospice of CNY.

