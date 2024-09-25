Gregg E. Irvin, Ph.D., of Skaneateles, age 73, died on the morning of Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital. Gregg is survived by his wife Lauren, daughters Meredith and Kelsey (Bryan Haberberger), stepson Steven Dean, granddaughter Kemper Beuerlein, and brother Bill. He was preceded in death by his daughter Emily Irvin, nephew, Keif Irvin, and dear friend, Charles Rounds. He was grateful for the care his family gave to him throughout his life. He enjoyed the company of many dear friends.

Gregg was born in Rochester on April 27, 1951, to William Charles Irvin III and Annabelle Elaine Aubin. A sensory neurophysiologist, Gregg earned his Ph.D. in visual psychophysiology (1980) from Syracuse University and completed his post-doctoral fellowship in electrophysiology (1985) at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, after which, he moved to Dayton, OH, and began a lifelong career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. For 40 years, he pioneered the development of multispectral sensing, advanced display design and laser hardening technologies. Up until his death, he developed advanced sensory modeling and human-system interfaces for the Air Force Industry.

Gregg was warm-hearted, brilliant, approachable and had a quirky sense of humor. He was always himself and friendly to everyone he met. He loved his kitties, morning coffee, summer festivals, music concerts, cycling, sailing, camping and woodworking. He was extremely skilled when it came to home improvements, landscape designs and making repairs. There was never a problem Gregg couldn’t solve. A lifelong learner, he avidly pursued astronomy, quantum mechanics and theory of consciousness. A man beyond the stars, he is forever loved and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at 49 Jordan St., Skaneateles, NY, 13152. Friends are encouraged to donate to American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

