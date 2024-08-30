Ronald William “Pa” Wright, 80, of Cazenovia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 28, 2024.

Ron was born on Feb. 5, 1944, in Lackawanna, N.Y., the son of the late William and Eleanor Wright. He graduated from Hamburg High School in 1962 and attended Erie County Community College for two years. He served in the United States Army Reserves from October 1965 to 1971.

He was employed at Agway Inc. for 36 years as a quality assurance and regulatory manager and validus for 20 years auditing feed plants.

Ron was a life member of the National Rifle Association, an avid antique shotshell and shotshell box collector for over 50 years, and a member of the International Ammunition Association. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church where he served in many ministries and was the church custodian for 20 years.

His pride and joy was a 1966 Red Dodge Coronet he purchased new and owned for 50 years. His grandchildren enjoyed his cartoon drawings, the many wooden toys he built and “Boar’s Nest” clubhouses. Ron was an avid writer and was published in several publications.

His family includes his wife Connie of 55 years; children, Amy (Alan) Brown of Manlius, Jason (Amy) Wright of New Woodstock, and Scott (Kristin) Wright of Webster, N.Y. Ron “Pa” was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Alyssa DeLeon (Samuel), Aric Brown (Hannah), Andrea Brown, Bryson Wright, Adam Brown, Sydney Wright, Alex Brown, Heidi Wright, Ava Wright, William Wright and Samuel Wright, and by a great-granddaughter, Millie Brown. Ron is also survived by his mother-in-law, Doris Giles; his sisters, Marie Winter and Patricia Wright; and by his brother, Thomas Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Barror and a brother, Ervin Wright.

Ron’s life will be celebrated at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Open Door Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 3019 State Route 13, New Woodstock, New York 13122 or Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, New York 13088. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.