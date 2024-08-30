The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Syracuse-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Onondaga Community College.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the SRCArena & EventsCenter, followed by opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.

Amy Robbins, of the popular “Ted and Amy in the Morning” show on 93Q and New York State Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame inductee, will once again serve as emcee.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that change the course of the disease,” said Stephanie Crockett, 2024 event chair and president and CEO at Mower. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

One of the top fundraising teams for the Syracuse Walk is named “Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” which has raised more than $50,000 since forming 12 years ago.

The group is led by Stephanie Neuman.

“My family and I started participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 2012 to honor our beloved Aunt Patty, who was living with Alzheimer’s disease at the time. Aunt Patty passed away in May 2023, and it was a difficult journey watching this disease progress and take away the independence of a hard-working, loving, and independent woman. Alzheimer’s disease has such an impact on families, and we look at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a way to give back to such an important cause,” she said. “We are lucky to have free care and support resources local to Central New York, with support groups, education and care consultations,” Neuman said. “Knowing the money raised at the Walk goes to support those necessary lifelines for families can’t be understated. The motivation for our team, Irish Eyes Are Smiling, remains strong in memorializing Aunt Patty, but just as importantly, we are now fighting for future generations and getting closer to that first survivor.”

On the day of the walk, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States.

Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In New York State, there are more than 426,5000 people living with the disease and 543,000 caregivers.

Funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ensure the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them, in addition to funding the research and advocacy efforts which have resulted in new treatments for people living in the early stage.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/Syracuse.

For more information, contact Christine Corbett, vice president of development, at [email protected].