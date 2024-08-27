Philma “Flip” Kennedy Tremblay (1927-2024) passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Sarasota, FL.

She is survived by two sisters as well as her five children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

“I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one,

I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo of happy times and

laughing times and bright sunny days”

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Philma’s name to: Sisters of St. Francis Franciscan Villa, 225 Greenfield Pkwy, Suite 208, Liverpool, NY 13088.