CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Aug. 31, The Haven at Skanda will present “RescueFest,” a family-friendly event supporting rescued animals and Central New York’s non-profit animal welfare organizations.

Located on Mosley Road in Cazenovia, Skanda is a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary and education center that supports severely abused and neglected farm animals and offers programs that enable people of all ages and abilities, especially children, to experience and learn from the animals, connect with nature, and discover new possibilities. Key offerings include a youth anti-bullying program, outreach and prevention programs, public education programs, and a robust volunteer program.

“[RescueFest was created] to bring more attention to our community’s local shelters and nonprofits and bring the community together to help these animals in need right outside our own back door,” Nicole Woodruff, Skanda’s board president, said in an Aug. 16 press release.

The farm will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a meet and greet with representatives of Skanda, Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, Clear Path for Veterans, the CNY Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CNYSPCA), Hunter Hollow Bunny B&B, and Critter Sitters.

Helping Hounds will have dogs available for adoption and information on how to volunteer and support the organization.

Trainers from Clear Path’s Canine Unit will do service dog training demonstrations and provide information on programs for veterans and their families.

CNYSPCA will offer information about its programs and animals available for adoption.

Hunter Hollow will have bunnies available for adoption, and Critter Sitters will provide training information and tips for new dog owners. They will also share information on their services, including classes, interactive puppy play, and boarding.

Visitors can also sign up to interact with Skanda’s miniature donkeys, horses, and goats, and learn about the organization’s trauma-informed programs for kids and adults, prevention and outreach programs, and volunteer opportunities.

Other event highlights include games, face painting, farm tours, and food from Chef Mike’s Clear Path Food Truck. All food truck proceeds will go directly to Clear Path for Veterans.

Admission to RescueFest is $10 at the door for adults and free for kids. The proceeds will be divided equally among all participating nonprofits.

According to Ellen Beckerman, Skanda’s executive director, the invited organizations are all valued members of the animal welfare community that share the goal of supporting rescued animals, finding them loving adoptive homes, and educating the public about the animal-human bond and animals in need locally.

“We chose Helping Hounds because their adoption process matches humans to the animals, allowing animals to choose their people, ensuring their new family is a good fit and the adoption has the best chance of success,” Beckerman said. “Skanda advocates for animals to have choices about how they live, so we love Helping Hounds’ approach. We chose Hunter Hollow Bunny B&B because they are orchestrating a planned closure and need to find homes for many of their bunnies. We chose Clear Path’s Canine Unit because they focus on each dog, getting to know them and learning what path is best for them. [They are also] helping so many of our veterans. We chose the CNYSPCA because we worked closely with them on the very first herd of rescued ponies Skanda took in back in 2013, and we continue to respect their work with animals in need all over CNY. We chose Critter Sitters because they offer training and services to families with dogs that help them understand how to provide the best possible home and a loving supportive environment for their dogs.”

Beckerman added that all the organizations represented at RescueFest prioritize the needs, health, and happiness of the animals they care for.

“Each of these organizations advocates for animals that have been left behind, forgotten, abused, and neglected,” she said. “We each help them overcome abuse, neglect, and loss and emerge from trauma as who they truly are, and we each have a hand in educating the public about how to see animals as they really are, allow them to have choices about how they live, and support them with loving homes; this ultimately not only helps the animals, but [it also] brings so much meaning, hope, and love to the lives of the people who surround them.”

To learn more about The Haven at Skanda, call 315-480-9480, email Beckerman at [email protected], or visit thehavenatskanda.org.

Tax-deductible donations can be made on Skanda’s secure website, via Venmo and Paypal @thehavenatskanda, or by check made out to “The Haven at Skanda” and mailed to 4000 Mosley Rd., Cazenovia, NY 13035.