Beverly M. Derosier, 93, of Baldwinsville, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Elderwood at Liverpool. Born in Vermont, she was employed as an insurance agent with John Hancock for many years and was previously employed with International Shoe Company in Claremont, NH.

Beverly enjoyed crafts, knitting hats for infants at St. Joesph’s Hospital, crocheting and making chocolates. She also volunteered her time at Canton Woods Senior Center in Baldwinsville and was always there to lend a hand to whoever needed it.

Beverly is predeceased by her husband George.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Calling hours were held on Wednesday, July 10, from 3 to 5 p.m at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville.

A funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 32 Pearl St., Claremont, New Hampshire with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Claremont.