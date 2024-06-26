Joseph A. Light, 56, a lifelong resident of New Woodstock, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024. He was born March 8, 1968, in Syracuse to Alfred Joseph and Sharon Louise Cunningham Light and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, Class of 1987. Joe was a self-employed carpenter for several years and known as a “Jack of all trades.” He was a huge Raiders fan and he enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and NASCAR – his favorite driver was Joey Logano. Joe liked spending time with his cat, “Smokey,” but the most important part of Joe’s life was being a father to Nick, Cassidy and Carlee.

Joseph is survived by his children, Nicholas Light of New Woodstock, Cassidy Light of Cazenovia and Carlee Light of New Woodstock; his brother, Jeffrey (Theresa) Light of New Woodstock; his sister, Katrina (Adam) Pushlar of Cazenovia; several nieces and one nephew. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Amy Richards Light and by his father and mother-in-law, Robert D. and Sally Gleason Richards.

Private services will be held for the family. Contributions in Joseph’s memory may be made to the New Woodstock Fire Department, P.O. Box 165, New Woodstock, NY 13122 or to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the Light family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.