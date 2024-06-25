The Reverend Peace-Cottage Varghese (P.V.) George, 95, of Syracuse, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024, surrounded by love. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. P.V. was born on June 29, 1928, in Ullannur, Kerala, India. He was the eldest of seven children and was predeceased by his parents and four sisters. P.V. graduated from the University of Bombay with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree and subsequently came to the United States in 1957 to study theology at Bexley Hall Seminary at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. After receiving his Master of Divinity in 1960, P.V. married Carol Hunter and they lived and served in Congregational churches in Vermont and New Hampshire for 20 years before moving to Syracuse to serve the Fairmount Community Church (UCC). P.V. was a founding member of Syracuse Habitat for Humanity and was an active member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Syracuse until 2019.

The Reverend P.V. George was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Carol Hunter George (2015), and is survived by two daughters Leela (Maria Polsinelli) and Sarah (Timothy Marchell) and three grandchildren Owen Marchell, Gracie Marchell and Anderson Marchell; his brother Oommen Varghese and sister Saramma Easow; his sister-in law and brother in-law Jean and Tony Garcia and brother in-laws Gordon Hunter and Lowell Hunter. Special thank you to Raquel Brown at Menorah Park for her special care for P.V. over the past five years.

A memorial service will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners. Arrangements by the B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, 10 Genesee St., Camillus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 232 E. Onondaga St, Syracuse, NY 13202.

