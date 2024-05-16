It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Evelyn “Evie” Iacovino, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a pillar of kindness, and unwavering love. She departed from this world on May 10, 2024, 2024,leaving behind a legacy that will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who knew her.

Evie was born Elizabeth Evelyn Westcott, the youngest of four girls and raised in Simcoe, Ontario, Canada. She completed her senior year of high school while living with her sister Marion in Fort Collins, CO. In the fall she moved to Buffalo, N.Y., and over the next year earned her certification as a histological technician while living at the YWCA and working at Buffalo General Hospital. After graduating, she took a job at Buffalo University and as fate would have it, a young man named Michael “Mike” Iacovino was a student on campus and “spotted this gorgeous woman” and asked her on a date! After a whirlwind romance, they were married on April 8, 1961, and for 63 years he was the love of her life.

Early in their marriage, the couple moved several times, often struggling to make ends meet. They were single-minded about Mike completing his education and providing for their three young daughters born in 1962, ’63 and ’64. Evie tirelessly toiled to care for her very young children while working odd jobs and making countless sacrifices to ensure her family had everything they needed. Finally, in 1970, Mike graduated with his degree in orthodontics. The couple and their four children (son 1969) moved back to Mike’s hometown, Auburn, N.Y., to start Mike’s professional practice and focus on raising their family.

A second son arrived in 1971 and fourth daughter in 1976 to round the family out to eight members. As a mother of six, Evie’s nurturing spirit knew no bounds. Her children were her pride and joy, and she poured her heart and soul into raising them with love, wisdom and unwavering support.

Beyond her role as a mother, Evie was a beacon of inspiration in her community. She showed her children how to lead with compassion making forever friends along the way. Her volunteer work included but was not limited to: president, Auburn Service League, coach YMCA Stingray Swim Team and chair of Blessed Trinity PTA. Her caring nature extended far beyond her own family, as she selflessly offered a helping hand to anyone in need.

She owned and operated her own Diet Center and helped Mike run the business side of his practice. Even with all of these accomplishments, to prove to herself she could, at age 40, she attended Cayuga County Community College and earned her associate degree. Evie was an avid card player and athlete who enjoyed golf, bowling, skiing, judo and attending Syracuse University Football games. Evie and Mike retired in 2003 and moved to Tarpon Springs, FL, where several of their children were already residing.

Whether it was lending a listening ear, offering words of encouragement or simply sharing her infectious wit and smile, Evie touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Evie is survived by her loving husband Michael, her six children and 11 grandchildren: Michele (h. Robert, ch. Maxwell (Sophie), Haley); Lisa (h. Robb, ch. Blake (Alexa)); Debra “Deb” (h. Robert, ch. Ryan, Reid)); Michael (w. Dawn, ch. Michael, Courtney)), Robert “Bobby”(w. Kathy), Danielle (h. Joseph, ch. Thomas, Gianna, Clara, Ben) and her sisters, Marion Dawley and Dr. Margaret Fisher. She was predeceased by her sister Barb Lang and parents Florence and Ted Westcott.

Please join us as we gather in Auburn to honor and celebrate the life of Evie on Tuesday, May 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Brew Funeral Home. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church. A procession will then accompany Evie to her final resting place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery for burial.

After the services, please join us for a reception at the Springside Inn where we can come together, share stories, and reminisce about the cherished memories of Evie we hold dear and support one another during this time of remembrance.

Family is grateful for donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation; parkinson.org.