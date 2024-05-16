Constance “Connie” Doback, 87, formerly of Baldwinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at her residence in Sunrise, FL. She was born in Syracuse on Nov. 9, 1936, to the late Nicholas and Eva (Johnson) D’Imperio.

Connie lived much of her life in Baldwinsville and was a 1955 graduate of Baldwinsville High School. Connie worked in Baldwinsville as a bank receptionist, bookkeeper and office manager.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Richard Doback (2017) and Gary Steele (1984); brother James D’Imperio, and sister Mary (D’Imperio) Wells.

Connie is survived by her son and daughter-in law, Thomas and Terry Steele of Hastings, N.Y., son, Douglas Steele of Washington, D.C.; and grandchildren, Simone Lindsley, Natalie Steele and Noah Steele; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville, on May 29, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.