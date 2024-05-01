Graveside services for Carmen S. McCarthy will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2024, at St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia. Her daughters will receive friends for a luncheon following the services at the Caz Sports Bowl.

Carmen, S. McCarthy, 82, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. She was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Madrid, Spain, to Regino and Carmen Sanchez. Carmen came to the United States in 1965 after marrying her husband, James McCarthy, who was stationed in Madrid with the U.S. Air Force.

Carmen was a well-known waitress for over 40 years at Albert’s Restaurant until they were no longer in business. She enjoyed camping with her husband and his cousins. After Jimmy passed Carmen moved to the Cazenovia Village Apartments where she made many friends, enjoyed gardening, the community activities and many of the animals around the complex.

Carmen is survived by her daughters, Dora Riedl of Cazenovia and Debra Conan of Onondaga Hill; her brother, Carlos (Juanita) Sanchez of Spain; her grandchildren, Dylan Ryder, Joseph Riedl, Dima Jo Conan and Donald Conan; her great-granddaughter, Wynter Dior Ryder and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carmen was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, James M. McCarthy; her inseparable twin sister, Pilar Laird and by her brother, Fernando Sanchez.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carmen’s memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Condolences for the McCarthy family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.