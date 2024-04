CAZENOVIA — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Comprehensive Plan Review Special Board will meet in person to continue their review to update the Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Cazenovia.

The special board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall, 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York, on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 8 a.m.

April 29, 2024

Connie J. Sunderman,

Town Clerk

Town of Cazenovia