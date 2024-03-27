Fr. Thomas J. McGrath passed away peacefully on March 22, 2024 at the age of 90. He was born in Syracuse on Aug. 13, 1933. His home parish was St. Brigid’s in Syracuse, and he graduated from Christian Brothers Academy. He was ordained on May 23, 1959, after attending St. Andrew’s Seminary and St. Bernard’s Seminary, both in Rochester, and the Theological College Seminary at Catholic University in Washington D.C.

His assignments over 65 years included assistant pastor in Syracuse at St. John the Baptist, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Michael’s, as well as St. Thomas in New Hartford and St. Mary’s in Cortland. He was pastor at St. Paul’s in Norwich, St. Mary of the Assumption in Rome, St. Ann’s in Syracuse, and his most recent was St. Mary’s of the Lake in Skaneateles, an assignment he loved for 15 years. He retired from St. Mary’s of the Lake, and worked part time at Stella Maris Retreat House for two years. He then returned to St. Mary’s for another five years. After his second retirement from St. Mary’s, he was part time at St. Michael’s and St. Peter’s Parish in Onondaga Hill and Our Lady of Hope in Syracuse for seven years. He often said he still had more work to do, and he continued to minister to others on an individual basis

He was pre-deceased by his parents Harold and Catherine McGrath, his sister and brother-in-law Mary Jane and Bill DeLaney, brother Bill McGrath, brother and sister-in-law Ed and Kay McGrath, nephews Joseph DeLaney and Tom Magee, and great-nephew John Copeman.

He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews Christina (Larry) Freeman, Bill (Debbie) DeLaney, Janet DeLaney, Pat DeLaney (Tom) Benedict, Michael DeLaney C.S.C., Kate DeLaney Magee, Tom (Caroline) McGrath, Anne McGrath (Francis) Laba, Karen (Wayne) Copeman, and Daniel McGrath, along with many great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He is also survived by a lifetime of friends, with a special acknowledgment to Ann Padula and Kurt and Cathy Reilly.

He was well known as an avid New York Yankees fan through good times and bad. He had great memories from his time at Otisco Lake, both from childhood and in more recent years. He also enjoyed visiting with his many friends at the Willow Glen Diner, the Skaneateles Post Office and Kinney’s Drug Store.

Reception of the body will be on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the church. Calling hours will follow until 7 p.m., when calling hours will conclude with a vigil service. Bishop Douglas Lucia, of the Diocese of Syracuse, will preside.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake 10 W. Austin St., Skaneateles. Bishop Emeritus Robert Cunningham, of the Diocese of Syracuse, will be the principal celebrant, and Fr. Louis Vasile, of the Diocese of Rochester, will deliver the homily.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s of the Lake Cemetery in Skaneateles. Donations in his memory may go to: The Priest’s Clerical Fund Diocese of Syracuse, 240 E. Onondaga St.

Syracuse NY 13202 or the Human Development Fund at St. Mary’s of the Lake. To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.