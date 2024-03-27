Barbara Howe Ward, 94, of Cazenovia and former longtime resident of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born March 5, 1930, Barbara Jean was the daughter of J. Austin and Margaret Pierce Howe. For 61 years, Barb was the beloved wife of Robert H. Ward, who predeceased her in 2014.

Barb was a graduate of Weedsport Central School (Class of 1947 Valedictorian) and attended William Smith College and Powelson Business Institute. She worked briefly for Syracuse University, and for many years as a teacher’s aide in the Weedsport schools. She was also a private piano teacher for decades and was the longtime organist for the Weedsport First Baptist Church. Beginning at the age of 15, she handled that job for decades as well, and continued to sub at the organ well into her 80s. She was often asked to accompany soloists for Eastern Star services around New York State and was an inaugural inductee into the Weedsport Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 1997.

Besides her devotion to musical endeavors, Barb was active in many local organizations in Weedsport and Auburn. She was the secretary-treasurer of the Brutus Sennett Food Pantry for 21 years and served as secretary of the Weedsport Free Library Board. She was also secretary of the Old Brutus Historical Society for 10 years and was a member of the Weedsport-Cato Chapter of Eastern Star. Her other memberships included the Weedsport Lions Club and Literacy Volunteers of America. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and Caz Methodist Book Club, jigsaw puzzle, and cheering for the SU basketball and football teams. Together, Barb and husband Bob were seasoned travelers and visited all 50 states, plus some occasional international excursions.

As God’s dedicated and unassuming servant, Barb was a very loving wife, mother, aunt and loyal friend. She will be forever cherished by the many people who knew her, but most of all by her family. She is survived by her two children, Allan (Cheryl) Ward of Frostburg, MD and Anne (Stuart) Hadden of Cazenovia. In addition, her extended family includes her in-laws Burton and Carol Ward of Weedsport; nieces Nancy (Tom) Wilmot of Auburn and Janet (Andrew) Kearney of Ballston Spa, and their four children.

Family and friends are invited to gather with Barbara’s family on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, for calling hours from 9:45-11:45 a.m. at the Weedsport First Baptist Church, 2707 Liberty Street, Weedsport. A service celebrating Barb’s life will immediately follow at noon, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall at the church. At a later date in the spring, interment will take place in the Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are being coordinated by White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Weedsport, PO Box 501, Weedsport, NY 13166; the Cazenovia United Methodist Church, 23 Lincklaen Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035; or CAVAC (Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps), 106 Nelson Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.