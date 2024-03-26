Rodney William Eldridge, 78, of Skaneateles, passed away on March 24, 2024.

Rod was born in 1946 in Malone, N.Y., to Norris and Rita (Perry) Eldridge. He graduated from Franklin Academy and was the first in his family to attend college. At Potsdam College, he majored in secondary social studies and played soccer and baseball (as catcher). He tried out for a professional baseball team and was invited to spring training, but he decided to finish college instead, earning his B.A. in 1967.

Rod met Ethel Ann Brockway, “the girl of my dreams and the sweetest girl in the world,” and they were married in August 1967. He began his teaching career at Copenhagen Central School. During 17 years there as a social studies teacher and baseball coach, Rod inspired a love of learning in his students and became a mentor to many. For many years, he and his fellow teacher/best friend Ray O’Brien operated R & R Decorators, painting houses during summers.

In the 1980s, Rod earned his master’s degree in education administration from St. Lawrence University. The family relocated to Binghamton when he became Assistant High School Principal at Chenango Forks. In 1989, Rod and Ann moved to a beautiful Victorian home in Bainbridge when he became junior-senior high school principal at Bainbridge-Guilford.

Rod was an inspiring educator and leader with an unwavering commitment to kids. He was firm but fair – a problem solver with a great sense of humor who garnered the respect of students, parents and colleagues. He spent the last nine years of his education career at Chenango Valley as middle and high school principal. “After 34 years in education it became apparent that I had spent enough time doing what I had always wanted to do. That was to help kids and teach.”

After his retirement, Rod and Ann spent time with family, grew their antiques business, and travelled. Family vacations to Hilton Head, Williamsburg, and the Outer Banks are legendary. He was an avid golfer. To his children and grandchildren, Rod passed along his love of baseball, golf, music and dogs. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren, taking them on educational outings and trips and showing them how to do things with their hands. Rod and Ann relocated to the village of Skaneateles in 2022 to be closer to family.

Rod was a devoted son and husband, loving father and grandfather, supportive brother and uncle, and loyal friend. His high school yearbook quote characterized him perfectly: “Quiet and well conducted, but always ready for fun.” His wit, wisdom, kindness, and influence will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of all who loved, respected, and admired him.

Several years ago, Rod began a journey toward the sunset of his life. On March 24, 2024, as the sun was setting, his journey ended. Rest now, Rod/Dad/Grampy. You taught us well.

Rod is survived by his wife Ann, of Skaneateles; daughter and son-in-law Janine (Eldridge) and Todd Savage of Skaneateles; son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Suzanne Eldridge of Owings Mills, MD; grandchildren Krista Savage and Michael Newton of Alden, Adam and Cassandra Savage of Skaneateles, Brock Savage of Endicott, Spencer Eldridge of Dayton, OH, Nathan Eldridge of Owings Mills, MD; and sister and brother-in-law Donna and Leonard Farishian of North Fort Myers, FL.

Services in Skaneateles will be private. A celebration of life mass will be held at a future date in Fort Covington, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Rodney W. Eldridge college scholarship fund at Copenhagen Central School – PO Box 30, Copenhagen, NY 13626, Attention: Business Office.

