Rudolph M. “Rudy” Braun, 67, of Erieville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hamilton. He was born on Jan. 25, 1957, in Syracuse, a son of Otto and Gertrud (Bader) Braun and graduated from Cazenovia High School.

Rudy began his career as a dairy farmer and later worked as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, also serving as a steward for local post offices. Additionally, he was a dedicated member of the NYS Farm Bureau, where he held the position of president and advocated for various farming issues. Rudy had a passion for history, enjoyed museum visits and was a fan of Jackson Pollock’s artwork. His great sense of humor endeared him to many.

He is survived by his mother, Gertrude Braun, of Schenectady, his children, Annelise (Brett) Wood, of Schuylerville, Nicklaus (Heidi) Braun, of Medford, NJ., Emily Braun (Kyle Fitzgerald) of Wolcott, special friend, Charlotte Seals, of Erieville, sisters; Annette (Kevin) Tirrell, of Deerfield, MA., Ellen (Steve), Palladino, of Groton, Katharine (Mike) Hyrny, of Schenectady, a brother, Claude (Sue) Braun, of Cazenovia, grandchildren, Lily, Leo, Emma, and Marcus. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Rudy’s memory can be made to Cazenovia Aggies FFA, 31 Emory Ave., Cazenovia, NY 13035.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY 13408.

