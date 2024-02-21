David E. Rounds, 80, of Hilton Head Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 17, 2024, with his loving family by his side.

David “Dave” is survived by his loving wife Brenda Cook Rounds, his beloved children Douglas Rounds and wife Melonie of Hilton Head, SC, Beverley Rice and husband Patrick of Fernandina Beach, FL, Julie Farr of Atlanta, GA, and his adoring grandchildren, Alex Rounds, Jordan Rounds, Brendan Rice, Megan Rice, Cameron Farr and Ryan Farr.

Dave was born on Dec. 9, 1943 in Upstate New York to proud parents, Ruby Hoagland Rounds and Lester E. Rounds. Dave grew up in Suffern, New York and attended Suffern High School where he excelled in academics and athletics as a three sport athlete. He attended Syracuse University and lettered in both football and baseball and graduated with a degree in Education in 1965. Dave was drafted by the New York Mets as an outfielder where he played in their minor league program. While attending Syracuse University, Dave met the love of his life of 60 years, Brenda Cook (Rounds).

After graduating Syracuse University, Dave devoted his life to education earning his master’s degree in education from Bridgeport University. Dave began his 34-year career as a teacher and administrator in 1965 and retired in 1999 after 28 years as the principal of Thiells Elementary School in Rockland County, N.Y. Dave spent his entire professional life as an educator, leading and inspiring students, teachers and staff.

Dave and Brenda raised their children in Warwick, N.Y., and vacationed at their lake home, “Hemlock Hollow” on Skaneateles Lake where they hosted family, friends and neighbors for over 30 years. Dave’s generous hospitality, kindness, sense of humor and warm spirit welcomed many visitors throughout the years. His favorite pastimes were boat rides, swimming, fishing and playing games, and Dave was an avid golfer.

Following retirement, Dave and Brenda moved to Hilton Head Island, while still summering in Skaneateles. Dave enjoyed playing golf at both the Hilton Head Country Club and Shipyard Golf Club in Hilton Head, SC, Dutch Hollow Golf Club in Auburn, N.Y., and Warwick Valley Country Club in Warwick, N.Y. Dave was still on the course scoring his age, an 80, just a few days before he passed.

A private service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends at islandfuneralhome.com.