Mathew Daniel Geist, of Saint Petersburg, FL, died on Jan. 22, 2024, at the age of 50. Mathew was born and raised in Baldwinsville, and graduated from the Baldwinsville School District. He was very proud of achieving his Commercial Driver’s License. Mathew drove a school bus in Upstate New York and for a local Florida school district. Prior to his death he worked in the kitchen concession area for the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

Most importantly Mathew loved his family and always maintained a strong faith in God. He enjoyed worship music and was a participant of an Independent Church in Florida. He loved dogs and shared an interest in trains with his Uncle Bill. Mathew was a gentle and kind soul, and always willing to help someone in need. Mathew’s family appreciates all the kindness shown from helpers, friends and especially Pastor Nick Panico.

Mathew was predeceased by his parents Dan and Celeste Geist and leaves his aunts and uncles; Bill and Faith Geist, of Connecticut, Frank and Lorraine Fiello, and Richard and Mary Stanton, of Upstate New York, David and Lucy Napoli, of Florida; and numerous cousins.