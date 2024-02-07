Bayne Chase Gregory, 90, passed away on Jan. 27, 2024, at Vista Springs Quail Highlands in Concord, Ohio. She was born on Sept. 30, 1933, to Raymond and Clesta Chase in Allentown, PA. Bayne Chase Gregory lived a life filled with love, joy and meaningful relationships.

She graduated from Hingham High School in Hingham, MA, in 1952 and went on to graduate from Syracuse University in 1956. Subsequently, she pursued a career in physical education. Bayne resided in Skaneateles with her husband, G. William Gregory, and her three children. She dedicated 28 years to the Marcellus School District.

One of the founders of the Skaneateles Figure Skating Club, Bayne also spent winters in Vermont and springtime in Arizona with her family. She enjoyed singing in her church choir, participating in Bible studies and caring for the sick and those in need. Bayne volunteered at various hospitals and nursing homes, showcasing her compassionate nature. Remarkably, she remained an avid skier until the age of 83 and had a passion for Zumba and collecting antiques.

Bayne’s love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unparalleled. Her grandchildren’s friends affectionately dubbed her “St. GG,” a testament to the profound love they shared. She never met a stranger, consistently embodying the love of Jesus to everyone she encountered. Bayne opened her home to friends and family, always demonstrating hospitality, and prioritizing the well-being of others over herself. More than anything, she cherished her faith, often expressing, “God’s touch is everywhere and in everything.”

Bayne Chase Gregory is survived by her three children, G. William Gregory Jr. (Sharon), Heather Gregory Bodwell (James), and Scott Gregory (Pam), along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Celebration of Life service honoring Bayne’s life will take place in August 2024 in Skaneateles, surrounded by close friends and family.

May her memory be a source of comfort, and her legacy an inspiration to those who mourn her loss.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.