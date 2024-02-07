Julie A. Robedee, 61, of Rochester passed away Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Julie grew up in Jordan, graduated from Jordan-Elbridge HS Class of 1980 and SUNY Cobleskill and has been a Rochester resident for over 30 years,

Julie was employed by Sydor of Fairport.

Surviving are a sister Barbara (John) Robedee-Arreguin and many friends. Calling hours were Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. Elbridge, NY. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan. Contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made to the Diabetes Association