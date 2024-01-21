Robert Bruce Paro, 84, of Manlius, passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. He was born May 7, 1939, in DeKalb, N.Y., to Guy L. and Alma Burnett Paro. Bob began working at an early age, mining in northern New York and later employed at Whistle Stop located in Manlius. He was employed at General Motors in Syracuse for many years until the plant was no longer in operation. He then accepted a position prior to his retirement as the well-respected door greeter at Sam’s Club for 20 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion Post No. 0894, DeRuyter, the Delphi Falls Fire Department and a frequent patron at Clear Path for Veterans. He enjoyed going to garage and estate sales as he was a collector of many items such as vinegar cruets and glass nesting hens. The most endearing aspect of Robert was spending time with his family, if not in person, then on FaceTime.

Bob is survived by his children, Denise (Scott) Santimaw of Syracuse and Eric Paro of North Carolina; his sisters, Genevieve Hamilton of Edwards, N.Y., and Inez Salati of Iowa; his brother, Ernie (Sam) Paro of New Mexico; two grandchildren, Brooke (Nick) Moltion of Jamesville and Holly Santimaw of Philadelphia, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Owen. He was predeceased by his wife, Donna; his parents; his step-father, Roy Stowell and by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his partner, Mary DeRosa.

Calling hours are noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association online at www.heart.org. Condolences for the Paro family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.