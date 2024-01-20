SYRACUSE – Two more days of regular-season indoor track and field competition was in store for area sides as they ventured again to SRC Arena, this time for the Bob Grieve Memorial.

It was in the second of these sessions Friday night where Fayetteville-Manlius went to the top of the boys standings, earning 83.5 points to hold off Liverpool (75) and prevail, with East Syracuse Minoa (60 points) in fifth place.

Again, distance running helped the Hornets on the boys side, including a 3,200-meter run where Nolan McGinn tore to a time of nine minutes, 35.42 seconds and Will Ditre was second in 9:35.42.

That same 1-2 happened in the 600-meter run, McGinn winning in 1:26.94 and Ditre second in 1:27.79 as Vincent Hunt finished fifth, with the pair helping the Hornets get second in the 4×800 relay in 8:49.28, just behind Liverpool’s 8:49.04.

Nick Domashenko got third in the 300-meter dash in 37.22 seconds and was fourth in the 55-meter dash. Domashenko, Jackson Burton, Alex Shim and Donovan Wonders got second in the 4×200 relay in 1:36.11, just behind Corcoran’s 1:35.95.

ESM had Jay-Neil McDuffie put up a second-place long jump of 20 feet 3 inches as Phil Moore was fourth with 19’11 1/2”, with Michael Ojeda fifth (9’6”) in the pole vault.

Joe Pedrosa-Garcia finished third in the 1,000-meter run in 2:45.51. Moore got third in the 55 hurdles in 8.39 seconds. The Spartans were third in the 4×800 in 9:15.80. Kamari Jones was fourth and Victor Rodriguez fifth in the shot put, both tossing it past 40 feet as Rodriguez added a fifth in the weight throw.

The girls Grieve meet had F-M get 68 points and ESM 63 points, both of them just behind Liverpool’s top total of 93 points as Izzie Sullivan was victorious in the 1,500-meter run in a swift 4:42.46.

Maria Khalifeh won, too, going 3:06.59 in the 1,000 as Dahlia Saada took sixth place, while Camille Ryan, in 1:45.47, was victorious in the 600, Claire McDonald (1:47.54) getting third place.

Khalifeh, Ryan, Sullivan and Jordan Giannetti dominated the 4×800, winning in 9:49.79 as Olive Hoover was third in the long jump, going 15’6 1/4”. F-M finished second in the 4×400 in 4:23.70, edged out by Marcellus’ 4:23.09.

ESM’s Amber Hayes was victorious in the 55 hurdles in 8.84 seconds, the only time under nine seconds, adding a third in the 300 in 43.57.

Laura Olmstead was third in the shot put, heaving it 29’3 3/4”, to go with a sixth in the weight throw, while Madalyn Pease cleared 6’6” for third place in the pole vault. Rachael Burt had a third-place finish in the 3,000-meter run in 11:22.43 and was fifth in the 1,500, with Evanni McDuffie third in the 55 sprint in 7.41 seconds.

The first session last Thursday featured Jamesville-DeWitt getting 62 points in the girls event, fourth behind Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville and Cazenovia, with the boys Red Rams seventh earning 32.5 points.

Again, J-D won the girls shot put thanks to Skylar Vaught, whose 33’1 1/4” beat out the 33’6 1/2” from B’ville’s Julianna Gingrich. In the weight throw, Vaught’s 37’1 1/2” put her in second place as Jillian Webber was third with 36’3 3/4”.

Eliyanna Deng cleared 5 feet for third place in the high jump and got seventh in the triple jump with 32’8”, with Brielle Rivera topping 8’6” in the pole vault for third place. Victoria Payne earned fourth place in the 55 hurdles in 9.05 seconds and was sixth in the long jump with 15’8 3/4”,

J-D ran to fifth in the 4×200 in 1:55.94, also sixth in the 4×400 and 4×800 as Meghana Reddy got sixth in the 1,000 behind Bishop Grimes runner Ella Reilly (3:14.01) in fifth place and Norah Kirch took sixth in the 600. Grimes also had Tehlia Hosea sixth in the 55 sprint in 7.80 seconds and Reilly eighth in the 300 in 45.40.

On the boys side for J-D, it did best in the pole vault, where Mustafa Abdel-Aziz was fifth, clearing 9 feet, as Deacon Enright and Sam Macie both topped 8’6”, Enright finishing sixth and Macie seventh.

Adam Rigdon went 6.97 seconds for fifth place in the 55 sprint and 38.98 for fifth place in the 300, while Peter Drew was seventh in the 3,200 and the Rams took fourth in the 4×800 (9:00.02) and 4×200 (1:39.19) go go with a fifth in the 4×400. Matt Campbell finished eighth in the triple jump.

Christian Brothers Academy had Joe McMahon win the boys 1,000, his time of 2:40.50 clear of Auburn’s Chris Howard (2:41.80) by more than a second. In the 300, Xavier Caesar’s time of 38.30 seconds was second to the 37.76 of C-NS’s Christian Kahr.