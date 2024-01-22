FAYETTEVILLE – Though interrupted at times and humbled head-to-head by Fulton on Jan. 10, the Baldwinsville girls bowling team remains the class of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division thanks to its experienced players.

The Bees shut out Fayetteville-Manlius 7-0 last Thursday at Green Lakes Lanes with Samantha Hass shooting a second-game 246 after opening with a 173. Finishing with a 210, Hass had a series of 629.

Close behind her, Lizzy Hildreth went 192, 212 and 203 during her steady 608 series as Ashlee LaVeck shot 177 and 179 in her 505 series. No F-M bowler had a series above .500, though Andrea Aguilar-Miranda (489 series) got close.

A closer match on the boys side between B’ville and F-M would still go 5-2 in the Bees’ favor thanks to its superior depth.

Improving as the match went along, Jordan Sevigny started with a 178, improved to a 205 and then tore it up for a 258 at Green Lakes to finish with a 637 series.

Jason Ouellette’s steady 192, 191 and 206 produced a 589 series, with Zenon Gasiorowski going 178, 204 and 198 in his 580 series. Scott Ritcey opened with a 212 in his 532 set ahead of a 516 series from Sam Leonardo that began with a 188.

Leading F-M, Gabriel Williams had a 255 second game during his 672 series and Sean Bird shot 233 and 204 during his 620 set, but the next-best Hornet series was a 526 by John Antczak.

Busier this week, B’ville has matches against Syracuse City and Central Square at the Sports Bowl before a Thursday-afternoon trip to Oswego.