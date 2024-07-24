The following is a list of events and other programs being offered by the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville this summer. The library is located at 5110 Jamesville Road in DeWitt.

Dinosaur Adventures

Wednesday, July 24th at 2:00 PM

In the Library’s Community Room

Paleontologists Mike and Roberta will show off Mr. Nixon, an eight-foot Triceratops skill discovered by the team in 1996 and examined the characteristics of this dinosaur.

Audience participation, a touch of magic, and show and tell with rare fossils will round out this fun, educational and exciting adventure! As an added attraction, Mike and Roberts will set-up a mini-museum, showcasing photos and minerals from their summer digs in South Dakota!

No registration required. This program is sponsored by The Friends of the Library.

On the Road with Dusty & Dott

Thursday, July 25th at 6:00 PM

In the Library’s Community Room

Meet Dott! Like the Polkadot! And her talking dog Dusty, like the dust! Dusty & Dott are reading buddies! Their mission? To foster the voice and imagination of the next generation. How do they do it? Through storytelling and the magic of puppetry, of course! They would like to invite you to an extra special story time that’s packed with all sorts of fun!

Dusty & Dott can be seen on The Reading League’s Reading Buddies! It’s a fun, foundation reading TV series for students Pre-k through 3rd grade!

No registration required. This program is sponsored by The Friends of the Library.

“Adventure Begins at Your Library” presented by The MOST

Tuesday, August 6 at 6:00 PM

In the Library’s Community Room

Planes, trains, and submarines – oh my! Explore the many solutions that humans have engineered to get to their next adventure, from air travel to underwater exploration. Discover more about concepts like aerodynamics, buoyancy, and beyond in this exciting live science demonstration!

No registration necessary.

Summer 2024 Teen Programs

Teen Game Nights

Mondays, July 22 & August 29 at 5:30pm to 7:00pm

For Ages 11-17.

Bring your friends and hang out at the library to play video games and/or board games.

No registration Necessary.

Teen Yoga

Monday, July 29 at 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Ages 12-17

Yoga and mindfulness for teens. Join yoga instructor Kim Ramer in a class for all the healthy benefits for the mind and body.

Registration Required.

2nd Annual Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament

Monday, August 12th 5:30-7 PM

Ages 11-17

Come to the library to compete in the 2nd Annual Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament. There will be a first and second place prize!

Registration Required.

Murder Mystery After Hours

Friday August 23rd 6:00-7 PM

Ages 11-17

Come to the library to become a detective and solve a murder! Analyze crime scenes, find clues, and connect the dots to find the culprit. There will be pizza for hungry detectives,

Registration Required.