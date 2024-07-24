Jane E. Sawyer, 94, of New Woodstock, passed away on July 21, 2024. She was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Eugene and Emma Landel.

Following four years of nursing school to become a registered nurse, she met her husband Russ and were married at Naval Air Station Jacksonville where he was stationed as a young naval officer. After leaving active duty, they returned to Syracuse and started a family. They moved to New Woodstock in 1963 where she resided until her passing.

As an extremely knowledgeable private duty RN, Jane helped several patients in the area, many of whom were diagnosed terminal, giving them the best care available. She later joined her husband as a key employee of Sawyer Industries Inc., a longtime power transmission manufacturing/distribution family business in Syracuse.

Jane had a very curious mind and loved learning whether as an avid reader or by experiencing new adventures. She loved visiting the ocean but was happiest at her Adirondack camp on Raquette Lake where she spent entire summers by herself from 1979 to 2017. She very much enjoyed the immense beauty, peace and tranquility it offered.

Jane also loved animals of all kinds including her dogs, cats, horses, chickens and ducks and was always attentive to their many needs. As a child, her farm-raised father would always admonish her, “Don’t make pets out of them Jane” when she was around the stock animals. She was always interested in having more but available space (thankfully) limited the size of her menagerie.

Jane was a deeply faithful and resourceful person who served many years in the Altar Guild for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Cazenovia. She dedicated extraordinary time and effort into making the church look its absolute best for all parishioners. She was also an alto in the church choir for many years as she loved to sing.

Jane is preceded in death by her father, Eugene F. Landel; mother, Emma E. Landel; sister, Mary L. Landel and husband, Russell D. Sawyer. She is survived by her son, Thomas J. Sawyer; daughter, Martha J. Dorman; son, Robert L. Sawyer and grandchildren Jessica L. Dorman, Robert R. Dorman, Kelsey R. Sawyer and Erin E. Sawyer.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2024, at the New Woodstock Cemetery followed by a reception at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory may be made to the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps (CAVAC), 106 Nelson St. Cazenovia NY 13035. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.