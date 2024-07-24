Richard “Dick” Griffo, 82, of Camillus, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2024, with his loving family by his side. A lifetime resident of the Camillus area, he was a proud graduate of West Genesee High School and went on to obtain a double master’s degree from the University at Albany. With a career as a dedicated salesman at Diamond Crystal Specialty Foods, Dick was known for his impeccable work ethic and charming personality. He proudly served his community as the Camillus Town Councilor for the 5th Ward, demonstrating a deep-rooted dedication to the betterment of those around him.

A communicant of St. Joseph’s and Holy Family Churches, Dick found solace and strength in his faith which guided him throughout his life. An avid reader and loving patriarch, he found the greatest joy in spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren, whom he cherished immensely.

Dick was predeceased by his son, Samuel; parents, Samuel and Mary; and sister, Maria Fanizzi.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Sherry; daughters, Alicia Griffo-Abdo and Cara Griffo, both of Camillus; sons, Alan (Margaret) of Camillus, Scott (Pam) of Baldwinsville, and Richard “Punkiey” (Gina) of Syracuse; grandchildren, Nathan, Kyle, Jenna, Catherine, Morgan (Trevor), Michael, Ethan, Casper, and Tessa Rose; great-granddaughter, Meredith; son-in-law, Jonathan Abdo; and many nieces and nephews.

To celebrate Dick’s life, relatives and friends are invited to gather on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A funeral mass will follow in the church.

Dick will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the WG14 Foundation, P.O. Box 72, Camillus, NY 13031.

Share condolences at buranichfh.com.