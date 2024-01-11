According to Andrea Gagas of The Energy Lounge in Baldwinsville, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 29, those interested will have a unique opportunity to meet with and learn from and about a group of monks from Gaden Monastery founded in Tibet.

The monks are scheduled to arrive in the Syracuse area Jan. 11 and during their stay they will be offering healing sessions, empowerments, lectures and doing a sand mandala, according to Gagas.

The first stop will be Gagas’ The Energy Lounge Jan. 11 to 14.

Gagas said there are also plans to be at Blue Moon Apothecary Jan. 15 and 25, Hot Yoga Syracuse Jan. 16, Holistic Horizon @ Fiddlehead Jan. 19 and 20 with a date to be determined at Center for Sound & Ceremony and the Liverpool Art Center Jan. 26 to 29.

Gagas said the remaining days Jan. 16 to 18 and 21 to 23 are still being worked out.

“They will be offering goods to sell and will be starting their tour here at The Energy Lounge and then rotating between different locations,” Gagas said.

According to a press release from the monks, Gaden Monastery was founded in Tibet by the preacher, saint and indigenous Tibetan Buddhist scholar, Tsongkhapa (1357 – 1419) in the year 1409. Tsongkhapa’s school of thought came to be known as Gelug school and his followers are called Gelugpa.

Gaden Monastery is one of the Three Great Seats of Learning (Densa-chenmo-sum) of Gelug school, the other two being Sera Monastery and Drepung Monastery.

After the China’s invasion of Tibet and subsequent persecution of Buddhist monks by the Chinese government, Gaden Monastery was re-established in Mundgod, South India in year 1970.

The press release goes on to state that the purpose of the tour “…is to share with all people the monks’ culture, as well as practices of meditation and paths to inner peace and compassion. The second purpose of tour is construction of a new Khangtsen or dormitory. In our Khangtsen, we had only 120 rooms’ to accommodate 450 monks, with the monks facing the difficulty of sharing one room with three monks. Because of the recurring problems related to the limited rooms encountered by our monks, we have jointly come to the decision to build 60 new rooms to accommodate those elder Geshe for better living standard.”

On the tour will be Venerable Geshe Lharampa Kunchok Tashi Bhutia whoi is the Ritual Master of the Phukhang USA tour 2023-2024.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1961 in India, and at the age of nine, was enrolled in elementary studies at Central Tibetan. School, Kalimpong,West Bengal. At the age of 12, he joined Gaden Shartse Monastery to become a monk and to receive the traditional monastic education.

The Venerable Geshe Lharampa Tsering Dawa is the translator of the tour.

At the age of seven, was enrolled in elementary studies at Central Tibetan School, Mundgod.Karnatka. At the age of 10, he joined Gaden Shartse Norling Monastery to become a monk and to receive the traditional monastic education.

The Venerable Jampa Tsultrim is the chanting master.

At the age of 13 year, enrolled in Nang-sang Monastery and took the novice monk vows from Shoue-pa Rinpoche and continued to study Buddhist

texts and Buddhist cultural studies.

The Venerable Jampa Tsultrim is the torma (butter sculpture).

At the age of 11, he studied in a primary school and at the age of 17 year, enrolled in Nang-sang Monastery and studied Buddhist texts and Buddhist cultural studies.

During their visit the monks will offer discussion on topics like the Buddha and the associated studies and philosophies of Buddhism, as well as empowerment, compassion and healing among many other topics.

They will also offer blessings and healing rituals as well as sand mandalas.

For more information and updated appearances visit theenergylounge.com or call 386-302-8073 or email [email protected].

Monks from Gaden Monastery will be visiting the area beginning Jan. 11.