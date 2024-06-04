CAZENOVIA — This summer, the historic Farmstead 1868 will celebrate its blooming lavender fields by hosting Cazenovia’s first Lavender Festival on July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Held rain or shine, the festival will include more than 20 local artisan vendors; food and beverage trucks; educational classes and demonstrations; live music; and lavender-themed crafts and face-painting for kids.

According to a May 22 press release announcing the event, visitors can stroll through rows of fragrant lavender, cut fresh lavender bouquets straight from the fields, learn about the plant’s many uses, and shop lavender soaps, lotions, culinary items, pottery, jewelry, and clothing.

“You no longer have to travel to Provence and the south of France to experience the beauty and benefits of lavender,” said Monica Cody, owner of Farmstead 1868. “However, after strolling through our fields, you will feel transported a world away.”

Festival tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $15 for adult admission including a pre-picked lavender bundle or $12 for adult admission including a u-pick lavender bundle. Kids ages five and under are free but require a pre-reserved ticket.

Parking passes are $5 per carload and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited so carpooling is advised.

Admission and parking tickets can be purchased through the pre-sale tickets link on the Farmstead 1868 website.

According to Cody, some festival experiences will require pre-registration and additional payment.

Tickets for “Honeybee 101,” “Growing Joy: Cut Flower Gardening,” and “Flower Arranging Basics” classes can be purchased in advance on the Farmstead 1868 website.

Attendees can book chair massage sessions with Kristen D’Mello of Safe Haven Healing in advance at safehavenhealing.com/bodywork-1.

“Pop-in” wreath-making demonstrations will take place throughout the day in the farm’s Silo Shop. Materials will be available to purchase.

Additionally, BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc. will present a series of free stress management classes. Sign up for the wellness sessions on the Farmstead 1868 website.

“We’re thrilled to share the beauty of our lavender fields with the community,” said Cody. “Lavender offers so many benefits. This festival is a wonderful way to experience its sights, smells, and flavors. Whether you already love lavender or are just looking for a new way to relax, we expect the festival to become a popular annual event.”

Located at 4690 Shephards Rd., Cazenovia, Farmstead 1868 has been continually farmed by the Cody family for five generations.

Today, the farm is dedicated to lavender, dairy, sustainable agriculture, and educational experiences, and it is a member of the US Lavender Growers Association.

For more details on the Lavender Festival, visit farmstead1868.com/2024-lavender-festival or follow @Farmstead1868 on social media.