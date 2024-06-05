Catherine Dorrance, 92, passed away on March 26, 2023, after a brief illness, where she was constantly surrounded by her family. She was born in 1930 Watervale, N.Y., the middle child of the late Daniel L. and Anna Quirk Costello.

Kate graduated from Cazenovia High School, and worked at the Brae Loch Inn, Mulligans and General Electric. Kate was married in 1957 to Robert Dorrance, starting in Philmont, N.Y., then to Cazenovia while he taught at Cazenovia High School and Colgate University; they eventually made their home in Herkimer, N.Y., where Kate worked at St. Francis de Sales School as the secretary.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, hiking, birding, gardening, sewing, baking and was an avid sports fan. Kate could knit a mitten while they watched baseball.

She is survived by their three girls, Anne Dorrance (Thomas Tierney), Laurie Warshofsky and Jean Beckerle as well as eight grandchildren Hannah Tierney (David Glick), Forrest Tierney, Megan, Emma and Sarah Warshofsky, Patrick, Daniel and Catherine Beckerle. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Margaret Costello and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert, her parents and her six lovely brothers and their wives, Leo and Nancy, Paul, Eileen and Rita, Vincent, Francis and Penny, Edward and Beverly and James.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2024, at St. James Church, 6 Green Street in Cazenovia followed by burial of her remains in St. James Cemetery. Kate donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Upstate Medical University. Condolences for the Dorrance family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.