We are bringing Summer Fun into Winter. This is the 6th edition of this major community event featuring the food, rides, music and entertainment that people enjoy thoughout the summer. The Syracuse Winter Fair 2025 can attract 20,000 people in attendance! Winter Fair 2025 will take place Friday, January 31 through Sunday, February 2, 2025. Advanced sale tickets are available now at www.nyswinterfair.com. Advanced tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. At the door, admission is $8 for adults and $6 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge.

“We want to give people a chance to have some summer fun in the middle of winter. It’s great to have an event for all ages, where you can bring your friends and family to enjoy themselves. The New York State Fairgrounds have great year around events and Winter Fair has become an annual tradition in “Making Memories. said Steve Becker of Premier Promotions, the Promoter of Winter Fair 2025.

Coming back as a Sponsor for their 3rd year is Amazon. They will be sponsoring The Amazon Winter Fair Stage. “This has become a favorite annual tradition for us and the community,” said Adi Shankar, director of operations for Amazon’s SYR1 fulfillment center. “Winter Fair certainly brightens the winter months in Central New York, and we are excited to see the Amazon Winter Fair Stage come alive again with this year’s lineup of music acts.”

Also back as a Sponsor is AmeriCU. They will be providing Free Parking at Winter Fair 2025. “AmeriCU Credit Union believes in the power of community. We are proud to partner with the Syracuse Winter Fair, an event that will bring us together, uplift our spirits, and celebrate what makes Central New York such a wonderful place to live,” says Ron Belle, President & CEO of AmeriCU Credit Union. “I encourage you to spend some family time together at this year’s fair. Enjoy the midway, the great performances, eat some delicious food, and create lasting memories. And please enjoy free parking, courtesy of AmeriCU Credit Union!”

A new feature this year will be the Winter Fair Reindeer. Attendees will have a chance to take their picture with a Live Reindeer from Hanggi Farms! This will take place outside in front of the walkway to the Expo Center on Saturday February 1st from 10am to 4pm. There is no charge. Sponsoring the Winter Fair Reindeer is Your Local IT Dept. Matt Masur, owner of Your Local IT Company shared, “At Your Local IT Department, community connection is at the core of what we do. We believe Winter Fair is a fantastic celebration of togetherness for our community, and we’re thrilled to support it once again. This year, we’re making it even more special by launching something brand-new at Winter Fair—an exciting surprise from my fellow local business and I that we know the community will love.”

Winter Fair 2025 is receiving a huge amount of support from our representatives in the Central New York community. Onondaga County will be presenting the Winter Fair Fireworks on Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1, 2025 at 8:45pm by the Expo Center. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Onondaga County is proud to once again be a sponsor of the Syracuse Winter Fair! From great entertainment and delicious food to a mini midway and spectacular fireworks show, there is something for everyone.” McMahon continued, “Our community is fortunate to host such great events like the Syracuse Winter Fair and I look forward to another successful year!”

“The Winter Fair provides the opportunity to enjoy the spirit of summer during the heart of a Syracuse winter,” said City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “The Winter Fair has grown into an annual tradition that brings together local businesses and nonprofits, entertainment, and beloved fair favorites for a weekend everyone can enjoy.”

Also for the upcoming Winter Fair, Central New York State Senators and Assembly Members will be promoting the event to their constituents. They see that this event brings the community together and is an attraction to bring people to Syracuse!

“Winter in Central New York is about embracing the season and looking forward to all it offers. The Winter Fair has become one of those cherished traditions we enjoy during the cold months. It’s a thrill to ride your favorite amusement rides, indulge in mouthwatering fair food, and sing along to a great band. I hope everyone gets the chance to create unforgettable memories at this year’s Winter Fair,” said Senator Rachel May.

“Winter Fair has become an annual Central New York tradition, and I am pleased to welcome the Winter Fair back to the 129th Assembly District in 2025. The Winter Fair provides both an economic and an entertainment boost half-way to the annual Great New York State Fair. It is a great opportunity for our community to enjoy the food, thrills, and excitement of the New York State Fair in an indoor setting. There is something for everyone.” said New York State Assemblyman William Magnarelli.

“As the winter chill settles in, there’s no better way for New Yorkers to embrace the season than at the Syracuse Winter Fair! From January 31st to February 2nd, this family-friendly event at the Expo Center captures the atmosphere and flavor of the State Fair during the coldest part of winter. Enjoy thrilling rides, indulge in classic fair food, and explore live entertainment, unique vendors, talented crafters, and valuable community resources. Join us for an unforgettable experience and make warm memories with family and friends at this year’s Winter Fair!”– New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe, 127th District.

“Winter Fair has become an eagerly awaited tradition in Central New York, offering a vibrant indoor celebration of food, entertainment, and community spirit after the holidays wind down. As we celebrate its sixth anniversary, this year’s event is sure to bring even more joy and connection to families and friends from every corner of the region,” – Assembly Member Pamela Hunter (128th District)

Winter Fair and other events at the Fairgrounds are an attraction to bring people to Syracuse and Onondaga County. We are the heart of New York. The Winter Fair is a community event for Central New York and is also an economic boost bringing in people from across New York State, other states and even Canada.

“The Winter Fair in Syracuse has become a beacon of seasonal celebration, drawing in thousands of families and offering a unique blend of entertainment, cuisine, and cultural showcases. Beyond the vibrant experiences it provides, the fair injects significant economic value into the community, boosting local businesses, creating jobs, and enhancing tourism. This annual event highlights the resilience and warmth of Syracuse, even in the coldest season, and strengthens our community by bringing people together from all around the region.” said Danny Liedka, President & CEO, Visit Syracuse.

Winter Fair 2025 will include chances to help give back to the Central New York community. The Price Chopper/Market 32 Winter Fair Hoops will be back with attendees shooting baskets and winning prizes for donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Syracuse. Various Syracuse University Athletes will be there to meet and greet attendees in the Winter Fair Hoops area. For the past 5 editions of Winter Fair over $12,000 has been raised for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Syracuse. Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs, Jenni Gratien added, “We appreciate the wonderful support & partnership with Steve Becker and the Syracuse Winter Fair. The money raised in the last five years has been to support youth in our after-school programs at all three Clubs in Syracuse. We look forward to returning for our sixth year at the Syracuse Winter Fair!”

Also The NAACP will be managing the Coat Check and will receive a portion of the proceeds. The Food Bank and other organizations will be there too raising donations.

Much appreciation to our other Sponsors including: A-Verdi Storage Containers, Woodford Brothers, DOT Foods with Ice Sculptures, Bass Pro, Karate John’s, Marriott Syracuse Downtown, ServPro of SW Onondaga County, D’Arcangelo CPAs, Michelob Ultra Lite, Charles Signs, Seven O’s RV and Kikki’s Authentic Greek Cuisine.

Also thank you for the support from the media. Our Radio Media Partner is Cumulus Media with 93Q, 95x, the SCORE 1260, SNGL; PBS TV and Radio, NewsChannel 9, WCNY; CNY Latino, CNY Business Journal, Eagle Newspapers, Park Outdoor, Table Hopping and 55 Plus. Special thanks as well to CNY Central 3, 5 & 6, Spectrum News, Syracuse.com and WAER for their coverage.

A real hit for Winter Fair 2025 is to have a chance to enjoy rides, games and Carnival food indoors provided by Main Event Amusements. Winter Fair again will feature a Mini-Midway with rides that include: Roc-o-Plane, the Scrambler, the Spider, Giant Slide, Avengers, Merry-go-round, Clown-Around Fun House and the family Dragon Coaster! Plus more to come.

Yes, there will be plenty of food. A staple of Winter Fair, Villa Pizze Fritte will be there along with Winter Fair favorites such as Kikk’s Authentic Greek Cuisine, BBQ with Limp Lizard, Hoffmann Hot Dogs, Coneys, and definitely there’s State Fair Sausage Sandwiches. Also at the event will be Pizza from Paradise Companies, Our Vegan Corner, Sarita’s Spanish Cuisine, Ooompa Loompyas with Fusion food, Sammies & Sweets with Beef on a Weck and cheesecake, Dean’s Concession featuring chicken tenders, French fries and blooming onions, Home Team Pub with a variety of chicken wings, Be Vital featuring Caribbean vegan, Chocolate Treat with waffles, plus Paradise Companies ice cream. More food selections are being added. Plus there’ll be beer, wine, lemonade, beverages, water and wine Slushies. A complete list of food vendors and menus are online at the Winter Fair website.

There will be entertainment on and by the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Music performers will include on Friday January 31: Cheri Geraud, Country Swag, and Letizia; on Saturday February 1 it’s Austin Jimmy Murphy; Just Joe; Infinity and the ATLAS Dance Party. Sunday February 4th will feature a Gospel program under the direction of Cora Thomas and wrapping up Winter Fair 2025 will be the R&B/Funk/Soul group, U.A.D. – Kings of the Fall.

Additional features will highlight High School Choral Ensembles competition, the Francis Irish School of Dance, the Six Nations Native American dancers, martial arts demonstrations with Karate John’s, a Urban Fashion Show with LS Jones, Latin Dancing with Roberto, Multi-Cultural Entertainment and Gotta Dance performance will be at Winter Fair 2025. A complete schedule of entertainment and special features with times are online at The Winter Fair website.

We will have at Winter Fair 2025 special areas for the NAACP Van Robinson Pan African Village, the Six Nations Indian Village, the Latino Village and the International Diversity Village.

Yes, Ice Sculptures will be back, lining the walkway to the Expo Center. The theme will be Summer Fun.