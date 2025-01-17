On Jan. 14, the Woodbine Hospitality announced the purchase of The Lodge in Skaneateles.

According to a press release, the acquisition expands the company’s footprint in Skaneateles, where it owns and operates the Skaneateles Boutique Hotel and soon two new destinations, including Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa – part of the Curio Collection by Hilton– and a revitalization project for the former Hilltop Restaurant and Cedar House Bowling Center site.

Once owned by Welch Allyn, The Lodge is the largest freestanding timber structure in the entire state of New York, according to the press release, and a spectacular setting for special events – from corporate meetings to weddings – featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a deck with views of a private pond and the surrounding landscape.

“We’re thrilled that The Lodge is now officially part of the Woodbine Hospitality portfolio,” said Tom Fernandez, president of Woodbine Hospitality, who plans to rename the property The Allyn Lodge in recognition of Woodbine’s relationship with the Allyn family and its legacy in Skaneateles. “Given the number of projects we have going on in Skaneateles, it’s fantastic to have this special venue, with all its rustic elegance and charm, to offer our guests and partners for their event needs.”

“To know that The Lodge will live on with the Woodbine team’s vision and commitment to quality makes us all very happy,” the Allyn family said in the release. “We’re touched that they have chosen to add our name to the property as part of the transition.”

Josh Allyn, founder of Tap Root Fields, which sits adjacent to the Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa site, is working with Woodbine to bring distinctive agritourism experiences to the hotel’s guest offering.

Tap Root farm leverages regenerative practices to make produce, packaged goods, and cannabis, and will supply nutrient-rich vegetables, vibrant flowers, and fresh herbs to the hotel restaurant, bars, rooms, shops, and spa – as well as host to classes and offer walking trails.